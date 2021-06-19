2,357 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.72. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $180.42 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

