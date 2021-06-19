32,400 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Evoke Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW opened at $52.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1 year low of $36.24 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

