34,997 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth $123,000.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of SLM opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.74. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

