$48.96 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce sales of $48.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.10 million and the lowest is $47.50 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $196.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.20 million to $199.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $212.03 million, with estimates ranging from $203.20 million to $218.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 34.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. Raymond James upgraded Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 161.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 142,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 87,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC stock traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 110,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,114. The firm has a market cap of $947.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.53. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

