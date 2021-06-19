5,071 Shares in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,993,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 8.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DNP opened at $10.40 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

