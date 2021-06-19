$6.15 Million in Sales Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $6.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $25.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASI shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company.

CASI opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $213.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.15. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90.

In related news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

