6,052 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,344 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,522,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

