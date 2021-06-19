$678.05 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will post $678.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.30 million and the highest is $900.88 million. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,695,025%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $457.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $903.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $101.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

CRSP stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $67.38 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock worth $9,079,606 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,920,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

