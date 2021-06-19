6D Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIXD) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

6D Global Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXD) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. 6D Global Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 4,438 shares traded.

6D Global Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIXD)

6D Global Technologies, Inc provides digital business solutions serving the digital marketing and technology needs of global organizations worldwide. The company's service portfolio includes mobile application development, digital and content management, marketing data analysis, marketing and creative solutions, and information technology (IT) infrastructure staffing.

