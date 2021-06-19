$76.05 Million in Sales Expected for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $76.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $76.00 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $52.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $308.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.06 million to $321.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $333.25 million, with estimates ranging from $308.58 million to $373.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. RE/MAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RE/MAX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,458,000 after purchasing an additional 285,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE/MAX stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,496. The company has a market cap of $607.62 million, a P/E ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.