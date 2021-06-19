7,938 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGNX opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.28. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894 over the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

