8,379 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after buying an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,712,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $325.34 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

