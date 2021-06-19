8,794 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Purchased by Cascadia Advisory Services LLC

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000.

FOCT stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.46.

