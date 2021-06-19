88,624 Shares in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $2,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at $201,045,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

In other news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935 over the last three months. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SHC opened at $23.39 on Friday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $30.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

