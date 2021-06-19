$972.26 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report sales of $972.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $978.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $966.54 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH opened at $653.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 52 week low of $242.21 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $649.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth $186,193,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

