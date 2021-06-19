9,825 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of CIT Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

CIT Group stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.66.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

