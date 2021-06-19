AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on August 16th

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

AbbVie has raised its dividend by 84.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years.

ABBV opened at $113.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AbbVie stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

