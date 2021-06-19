Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 31,350 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cedar Realty Trust were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.59. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

