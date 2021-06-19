Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,818 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of The Joint worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of The Joint by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $106,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,504.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,543 shares of company stock worth $33,800,220. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JYNT. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of JYNT opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $78.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. Research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

