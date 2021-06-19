Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 310.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Zedge worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 256,407 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zedge by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 158,596 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

ZDGE opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Zedge, Inc. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $19.87.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Zedge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

