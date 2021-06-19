Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) by 271.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 442,408 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phoenix New Media were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 739,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66. Phoenix New Media Limited has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $115.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

