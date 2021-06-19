Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 1,020.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $386.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.71. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.50 and a 52 week high of $391.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

