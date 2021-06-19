Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.42. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

