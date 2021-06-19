Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,727,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,647,000 after buying an additional 180,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Shares of ACEL opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 7,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $80,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.