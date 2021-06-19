Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Stock Price Down 6.3% After Insider Selling

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 8,231 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Specifically, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,397 shares of company stock worth $2,162,003. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -91.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 67,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL)

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

