Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accolade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

ACCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of ACCD opened at $52.89 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

