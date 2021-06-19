Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) was upgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 124.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ACOR stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 50,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,653 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

