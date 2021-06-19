AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AT opened at C$12.19 on Tuesday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.05 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$735.09 million and a PE ratio of 128.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.15.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.50 million. Research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 11,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$186,315.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,043,300. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock worth $718,231.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.