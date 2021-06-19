Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ADPT opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $473,476.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.