Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $610.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $507.50. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

