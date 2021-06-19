Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $650.00 at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by Cowen from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $507.50. Adobe has a one year low of $416.03 and a one year high of $570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.