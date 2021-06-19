Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

AERI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AERI traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $16.51. 1,089,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,846. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

