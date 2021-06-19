AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Shares Down 3.6%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 31,233 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,504,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 3.97.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($1.96). AeroCentury had a negative net margin of 269.33% and a negative return on equity of 256.67%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroCentury by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroCentury during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AeroCentury Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

