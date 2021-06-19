Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Head-To-Head Survey

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.93%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Canoo.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Canoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 928.58 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -7.17

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -11.57% -4.91% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Canoo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

