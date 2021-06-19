Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Up 4.2%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. 3,785 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,601,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEVA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $191,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

