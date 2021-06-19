Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.