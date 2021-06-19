AGAr (AGAR) Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $632.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for approximately $267.30 or 0.00743158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AGAr has traded 69.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00057949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00141623 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00183278 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,963.68 or 0.99988118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.93 or 0.00858890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

