AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 103,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 259,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $56.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.32.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.
