AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) shares rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 103,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 259,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37. The company has a market cap of $56.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Get AgeX Therapeutics alerts:

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AgeX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AgeX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgeX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.