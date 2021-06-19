Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.69.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.01. 3,220,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,729. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $147.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.44.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,720 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,111 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after acquiring an additional 704,459 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

