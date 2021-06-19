Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 29,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,341,485 shares.The stock last traded at $65.88 and had previously closed at $68.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

