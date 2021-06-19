Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.79, with a volume of 63,109 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIM shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.94 million and a PE ratio of -28.40. The company has a current ratio of 82.55, a quick ratio of 74.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aimia Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Aimia Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

