Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $15.65 on Friday. Air China has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Air China will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

