Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EADSY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.
EADSY stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.50 and a beta of 1.86.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
