Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EADSY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

EADSY stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.05. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

