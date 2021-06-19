Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 15.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALBO has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.