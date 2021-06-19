Aleph.im Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $21.93 million and $331,081.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00057538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00024582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.65 or 0.00727866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00083723 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,916,651 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

