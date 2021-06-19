Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.69.

Several research firms have commented on ATD.B. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ATD.B traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,510,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,781. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of C$48.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.12.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

