Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

ALNA traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.27. 836,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,295. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.