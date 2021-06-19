Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $450,000 Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Cooper-Standard worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cooper-Standard by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,094,000 after buying an additional 86,110 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 572.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

CPS opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.25.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

