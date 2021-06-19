Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $494,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,655 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,447,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,739,000 after buying an additional 2,948,041 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,563,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $33.56 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

