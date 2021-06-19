Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $511,000 Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Artesian Resources worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 89,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 14,623 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $36.13 on Friday. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $339.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

In other Artesian Resources news, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $64,075.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,468.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,668 shares of company stock worth $385,432 in the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

